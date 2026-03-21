Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.49 and traded as low as GBX 157.40. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 159.60, with a volume of 8,148,554 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Central Asia Metals to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 200 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 175 to GBX 205 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.

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Central Asia Metals Price Performance

About Central Asia Metals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of £263.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 205.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.37.

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes.

CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

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