SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 1027279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.05.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -255.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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