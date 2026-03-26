SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 1027279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.05.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -255.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
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