Brera (NASDAQ:SLMT) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.8350 and last traded at $0.8516. Approximately 329,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 995,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8825.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brera in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Brera Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Brera’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brera during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Brera during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Brera during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brera during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC is an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. We seek to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that we acquired in July 2022. Brera FC is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000.

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