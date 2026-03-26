Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,970 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the February 26th total of 5,382 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 291,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter.

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Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. 3,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,814. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc is a closed-end management investment company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RGT. Incorporated in Maryland and based in New York, the Trust seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It achieves its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of domestic and foreign companies, with a focus on undervalued, out-of-favor businesses that management believes offer attractive long-term growth potential.

The Trust’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up stock selection, targeting primarily small- and mid-capitalization companies across developed and emerging markets.

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