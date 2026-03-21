T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.
T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.2%
The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.
T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1616 dividend. This represents a yield of 54.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF
T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on health care equity. TMED is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TMED was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.
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