Fiinu (LON:BANK) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fiinu Plc (LON:BANK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.28. Approximately 76,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 385,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25.

Fiinu Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.39. The firm has a market cap of £29.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 9.49.

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Fiinu Company Profile

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Fiinu plc is a UK-based fintech group delivering open banking-enabled infrastructure and financial services across lending and brokerage.

At the heart of Fiinu’s strategy is the Plugin Overdraft®, a white-label solution that integrates seamlessly into existing banking applications, allowing customers to access arranged overdrafts without switching banks. This product addresses the needs of the 80% of UK account holders who currently lack access to overdrafts. Using real-time Open Banking data and AI-driven underwriting, Fiinu can assess affordability responsibly and provide fair overdraft limits—helping fill the £10 billion gap left by the removal of unarranged overdrafts in 2020.

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