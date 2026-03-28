JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.8865 and last traded at $0.8738. Approximately 16,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 16,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8646.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

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About JD Sports Fashion

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JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS: JDSPY) is a leading retailer specializing in sports-inspired fashion, footwear and accessories. Through its own retail locations and e-commerce platforms, the company offers a broad range of global and in-house brands, serving both lifestyle and performance segments. Its product portfolio spans athletic footwear, apparel and equipment from marquee names such as Nike, Adidas and The North Face, alongside private-label collections designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

Founded in 1981 in Bury, Greater Manchester, JD Sports has grown from a single outlet into an international retail group.

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