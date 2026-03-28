Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Trading Up 68.9% – Here’s What Happened

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 68.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.7599 and last traded at $0.7599. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,255,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Livento Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

About Livento Group

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Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc in June 2022.

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