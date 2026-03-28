Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Shares Up 55.6% – What’s Next?

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) traded up 55.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siam Cement Public Company Limited, known as SCG, is one of Thailand’s largest industrial conglomerates with core operations in cement, building materials, chemicals and packaging. Established in 1913 by royal charter, the company has grown from its beginnings as a state?promoted cement producer into a diversified group serving markets across Southeast Asia and beyond. Headquartered in Bangkok, SCG combines a mix of state and institutional shareholding with private investment to maintain its position as a leading regional supplier of construction and industrial products.

In its Cement?Building Materials business, SCG manufactures and markets cement, concrete, mortar, roofing products, ceramic tiles, pipes and related construction materials under a variety of well-known brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.