Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Trading 4.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.1370 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 106,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 316,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

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Minera Alamos Company Profile

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Minera Alamos Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Mexico. The company’s core strategy centers on advancing low?cost, open?pit heap?leach gold projects toward production, leveraging Mexico’s well?established mining infrastructure and favorable regulatory environment. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Minera Alamos trades on the OTC Marketplace under the symbol MAIFF.

Minera Alamos’ flagship asset is the Santana project in Sonora, where a fully permitted open?pit, heap?leach operation has been commissioned.

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