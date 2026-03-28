Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.0150 and last traded at $6.0150. Approximately 4,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Pexip Holding ASA Trading Down 2.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

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Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

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Pexip Holding ASA is a Norway?based technology company specializing in secure video conferencing and collaboration solutions for enterprise and public sector customers. The company’s flagship offering, the Pexip Infinity platform, enables organizations to host, manage and record high?definition video meetings across cloud, hybrid and on?premises deployments. Pexip’s platform is designed to interoperate seamlessly with popular communication tools and standards, supporting Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, as well as traditional SIP and H.323 systems.

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