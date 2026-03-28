a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

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About a2 Milk

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a2 Milk Company is a producer and marketer of branded dairy and nutritional products, distinguished by its focus on milk containing only the A2 type of beta?casein protein. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, the company markets a portfolio that includes fresh milk, milk powders, infant formula, cream and butter under the “a2” brand. Its product formulas are designed to cater to consumers who seek alternatives to conventional milk proteins, with research suggesting potential digestive benefits associated with A2 protein consumption.

Since its founding in 2000 by Dr.

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