Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Trading Up 15% – Should You Buy?

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2299 and last traded at $0.2299. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Stock Up 15.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

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Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile

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Lingerie Fighting Championships, trading on the OTCMKTS under the ticker BOTY, is a sports entertainment company that produces all-female combat events blending mixed martial arts–style competition with theatrical presentation. Its signature format features athletes competing in lingerie or themed athletic apparel, combining athletic performance with entertainment elements such as scripted segments, in-ring storytelling and fan interaction.

The company stages live events at venues across North America and distributes its content through pay-per-view broadcasts, digital streaming platforms and on-demand networks.

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