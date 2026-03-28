Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Down 35.9% – Here’s What Happened

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) was down 35.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 248,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,239% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

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Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China.

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