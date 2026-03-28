Short Interest in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Declines By 56.2%

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,605 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the February 26th total of 10,504 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Price Performance

UBR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

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ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1271 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index. The Index is divided into large- and mid-cap segments. The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) and New York Shares (NYSs).

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