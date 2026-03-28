Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE) Short Interest Up 87.2% in March

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,077 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the February 26th total of 16,605 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 23,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

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Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3,013.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

About Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (WDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide enhanced monthly income by placing bullish bets on the S&P 500 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. WDTE was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

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