Direct Digital (DRCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($17.58) per share and revenue of $7.7360 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.
Direct Digital Trading Up 3.1%
DRCT stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $422,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.09. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $67.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direct Digital stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) by 252.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Direct Digital worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Digital
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) is a provider of cloud-based marketing software and services tailored to mortgage lenders and real estate professionals. The company’s integrated platform is designed to help its clients generate, nurture and convert leads through customer relationship management (CRM), automated marketing campaigns, customizable websites and digital content delivery. By combining proprietary tools with expert support, Direct Digital enables users to streamline workflows, improve customer engagement and drive growth in competitive markets.
The company’s flagship offerings include a CRM system that centralizes prospect and client data, marketing automation that triggers timely email and digital campaigns, and website solutions that are optimized for lead capture and search-engine visibility.
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