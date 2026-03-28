Babcock (BW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0867) per share and revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million.

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Babcock Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Babcock has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BW. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Babcock to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Babcock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BW

Insider Activity at Babcock

In other Babcock news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,656,512 shares in the company, valued at $25,079,591.68. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Babcock during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock by 11,311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Babcock by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Babcock during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock Company Profile

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Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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