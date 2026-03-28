Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.96. On average, analysts expect Dogwood Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dogwood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DWTX stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Dogwood Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogwood Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc ( NASDAQ:DWTX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.51% of Dogwood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DWTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dogwood Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dogwood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

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Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile

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Dogwood Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies aimed at reducing fibrosis and promoting tissue repair in cardiovascular and other fibrotic diseases. The company leverages a proprietary Discovery Engine that integrates high?throughput screening, functional genomics and protein engineering to identify and optimize candidate proteins and antibodies with therapeutic potential.

Dogwood’s lead programs are focused on preventing adverse cardiac remodeling following myocardial injury and improving outcomes in heart failure patients.

Further Reading

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