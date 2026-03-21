Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.3645 and last traded at $0.3795. Approximately 74,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 255,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Copper Creek Gold Corp. and changed its name to Surge Exploration Inc in April 2018. Surge Battery Metals Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.