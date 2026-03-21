Contrasting Topgolf Callaway Brands (CALY) & Its Peers

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC PRD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Topgolf Callaway Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -1.66% 0.43% 0.14% Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors -12.12% -38.67% -7.61%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $2.06 billion -$409.30 million -41.02 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors $1.57 billion $29.31 million 1.88

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 1 0 0 1.50 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors 307 1182 2010 85 2.52

As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies have a potential upside of 28.41%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands rivals beat Topgolf Callaway Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

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