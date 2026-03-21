Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTW) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.6701 and last traded at $0.6701. Approximately 80,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 30,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Up 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

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Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

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Alliance Entertainment, traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AENTW, is a leading wholesale distributor of home entertainment products in North America. The company specializes in sourcing and distributing a broad range of physical media, including DVDs, Blu-ray discs, CDs, vinyl records, video games and related consumer electronics accessories. With an extensive catalog and long-standing relationships with studios, record labels and publishers, Alliance Entertainment serves a diverse customer base that spans traditional retailers, internet merchants and specialty outlets.

Beyond core distribution, Alliance Entertainment provides a suite of integrated supply chain and e-commerce fulfillment services.

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