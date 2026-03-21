JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $67.15. Approximately 6,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
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