JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $67.15. Approximately 6,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter.

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The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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