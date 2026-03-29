Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.23 and traded as high as GBX 574.53. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 572.45, with a volume of 7,082,824 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 890 to GBX 990 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 430 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.

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Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 675.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 501.40.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill. The ore at our operations is processed into silver-gold concentrate or dore.

Hochschild Mining plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

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