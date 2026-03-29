Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

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Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.53 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Starwood Property Trust

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Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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