Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 112,230 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 26th total of 149,693 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $265.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $298.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.