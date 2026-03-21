Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. 175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poste Italiane in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Poste Italiane in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Poste Italiane Stock Performance

About Poste Italiane

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

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Poste Italiane S.p.A., established in 1862, serves as Italy’s primary postal and logistics operator and acts as a key provider of financial and insurance services. Majority owned by the Italian government and publicly listed since 2015, the company leverages a long-standing network of branches and delivery centers to facilitate mail, parcel and express courier services across Italy and through international partnerships.

The company’s operations are organized into several segments. Postal and logistics services encompass mail delivery, parcel shipping, warehouse and supply chain management.

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