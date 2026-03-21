Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 36 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Trading Down 2.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.11.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Exponential Data ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 20.87% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Franklin Exponential Data ETF

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare. XDAT was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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