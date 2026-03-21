Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 27,128,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,679% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company that designs, builds and operates blockchain infrastructure. The company owns and oversees a network of data centers equipped with high-efficiency computing hardware dedicated to validating transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. By maintaining full control over its physical mining facilities, Bitfarms aims to optimize energy usage and operational performance across its network.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Bitfarms leverages low-cost, renewable energy sources to power its mining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.