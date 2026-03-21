BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.50 and last traded at GBX 177.41. 459,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 532,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of £181.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.30.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

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