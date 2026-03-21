TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TIS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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TIS Stock Performance

About TIS

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

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TIS Inc is a Japan-based information technology services company specializing in system integration, consulting and digital transformation solutions. The company supports organizations in modernizing core applications, implementing cloud infrastructure and adopting emerging technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. TIS also offers managed services including operation, maintenance and business process outsourcing to help clients optimize performance and reduce costs.

Founded in 1971, TIS is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries.

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