BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.58. 51,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 135,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BBSEY
BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance
BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.29% and a return on equity of 80.16%. Equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile
BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.
The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).
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