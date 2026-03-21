BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.58. 51,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 135,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.35.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.29% and a return on equity of 80.16%. Equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

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BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

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