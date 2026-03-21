Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$120.42 and last traded at C$121.43. Approximately 36,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 45,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$121.52.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Down 1.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$125.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the returns of large-, mid-, small- and micro-capitalization stocks in the United States. The fund seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad U.S.

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