U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 72,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 48,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Trading Down 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of $171.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

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U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 90.0%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( NYSEARCA:GOAU Free Report ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 1.55% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers. GOAU was launched on Jun 27, 2017 and is managed by US Global.

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