Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd. in July 2010. Sonoro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

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