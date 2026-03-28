Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bull Tom Lee reiterates a very long-term bullish outlook for the S&P 500 — he forecasts dramatic gains toward 15,000 by 2030, a call that can support long-horizon inflows into broad S&P exposures like VOO. Tom Lee Sees This Vanguard Index Fund Soaring 129%
- Positive Sentiment: Citi and other strategists continue to argue the bull market isn’t over, providing institutional-level reassurance that could limit outflows from large-cap index funds like VOO. Why VOO Is Slipping Today and Why Citi Says the Bull Market Isn’t Over
- Positive Sentiment: VOO declared its quarterly distribution ($1.8724), a routine income event that can attract yield-sensitive ETF buyers and reduce volatility around rebalancing dates. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Declares Quarterly Distribution
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of VOO vs. growth-tilted alternatives (like VOOG) may shift some flows between large-cap core and growth-tilt ETFs, but the net impact on VOO depends on investor preference for growth exposure. VOO vs. VOOG: Which Vanguard ETF Has More Upside in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Idiosyncratic S&P 500 stock moves (for example, Best Buy jumping on takeover rumors) can add intra-day volatility to the index but are unlikely to change VOO’s longer-term trajectory. The Strange Reason Best Buy Is One of the S&P 500’s Best Performing Stocks Today
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields are prompting concerns about higher Fed policy expectations and valuation pressure on multiples — a headwind for large-cap growth and the S&P 500, pushing VOO lower. Rising Treasury Yields Are Spooking Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions tied to Iran and the resulting oil-price spike are driving risk-off sentiment and market-wide declines; multiple market commentators cite the conflict as the main reason VOO is slipping today. Why VOO Is Slipping Today US Indices Drop Again S&P 500 Is Nearing a Correction
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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