Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

VOO stock opened at $582.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $780.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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