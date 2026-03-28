Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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