Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,168 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 606,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.