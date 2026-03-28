iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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