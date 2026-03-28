Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,668 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 51.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Diageo Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DEO opened at $74.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

Further Reading

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