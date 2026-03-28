Willner & Heller LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Willner & Heller LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,049 shares of company stock valued at $133,459,315. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $300.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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