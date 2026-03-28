Generate Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 2.0% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $42,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 183,360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Newmont by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $134.88.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro/strategy pieces are recommending rotation into gold miners as a hedge amid market uncertainty, which boosts demand for large producers like Newmont; that thematic flow into miners is a direct positive for NEM. Sell, Hedge, Rotate: Victor Dergunov’s Strategy

Macro/strategy pieces are recommending rotation into gold miners as a hedge amid market uncertainty, which boosts demand for large producers like Newmont; that thematic flow into miners is a direct positive for NEM. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary arguing the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity highlights Newmont as a high-quality, dividend-paying exposure to gold, supporting investor interest in NEM shares.

Market commentary arguing the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity highlights Newmont as a high-quality, dividend-paying exposure to gold, supporting investor interest in NEM shares. Neutral Sentiment: UBS trimmed its price target from $150 to $140 but maintained a “Buy” rating and still projects meaningful upside (~37% from current levels), which provides analytical support for the rally even though the cut is modestly negative. UBS Lowers PT to $140

UBS trimmed its price target from $150 to $140 but maintained a “Buy” rating and still projects meaningful upside (~37% from current levels), which provides analytical support for the rally even though the cut is modestly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate filings: Newmont filed its 2026 proxy materials and has published its 2025 annual report — routine governance/disclosure updates that reduce uncertainty but are not immediate catalysts. Newmont Files 2026 Proxy Materials Newmont Files 2025 Annual Report

Corporate filings: Newmont filed its 2026 proxy materials and has published its 2025 annual report — routine governance/disclosure updates that reduce uncertainty but are not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Vanguard reported a change to “zero direct beneficial ownership” in Newmont after an internal realignment — likely an administrative reporting change rather than a vote of no confidence, but worth monitoring if it affects passive flows. Vanguard Reports Zero Direct Ownership

Vanguard reported a change to “zero direct beneficial ownership” in Newmont after an internal realignment — likely an administrative reporting change rather than a vote of no confidence, but worth monitoring if it affects passive flows. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Barron’s reports that the Iran conflict has been weighing on mining stocks broadly; such risk-driven selloffs can pressure Newmont despite company-specific positives. Why the Iran War Is Crippling Mining Stocks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,020. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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