Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 376,388 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,388 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,261,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,188,000 after purchasing an additional 462,591 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,232,000 after buying an additional 279,126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,503,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after buying an additional 123,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,235,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,402,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $45.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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