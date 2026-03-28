iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,715 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,568,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,621,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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