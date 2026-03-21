Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.20 and last traded at GBX 1.19, with a volume of 169848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.14.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”, its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

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