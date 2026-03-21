Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.03 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $45.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,303,446,052 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,303,446,052.02414472 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09316359 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $60,956,342.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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