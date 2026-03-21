Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.38 Million

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $279.79 or 0.00395147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped TAO has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Token Profile

Wrapped TAO’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 104,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 104,821.85437616. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 271.98352067 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,893,972.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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