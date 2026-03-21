IoTeX Trading Up 0.5% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and $3.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,727.80 or 1.00320762 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,368,900 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,368,895 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is IoTeX? IoTeX is a privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that launched in 2017. It aims to make autonomous device coordination a reality while creating an open ecosystem where people and IoT devices can interact freely with properly designed incentives. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and the IOTX token powers the IoTeX network. This includes paying for transactions, staking, governance and registering new devices to the IoTeX network. The project uses an innovative Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism, a variant of the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) mechanism, that provides instant finality and throughput to help it support millions of IoT devices. IoTeX’s technology aims to give users full control of their internet-connected devices and data. The team includes over 30 research scientists and engineers, who have built an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain with the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism. Being EVM-compatible, it allows developers to build and convert smart contracts from ETH to its network. The IoTeX network has over 100 delegates ensuring the network is decentralized and is fully open-source. The network already powers a diverse ecosystem of devices and decentralized applications. In the future, it plans to create devices powered by IoTeX’s decentralized identity system, real-world data oracles, and decentralized autonomous machines that “autonomously generate value for humans via on-chain data/assets.”What is IOTX used for? IOTX is the native token of the IoTeX network. Each token represents fractional ownership of the network and can be used to pay for transactions on the blockchain. IoTeX users can use IOTX to use decentralized applications and stake their tokens or vote on network delegates. Developers may power their devices and decentralized applications with IOTX-based incentives, while service providers may offer services to devices or decentralized applications using IOTX. The IoTeX Network ecosystem is vast and currently consists of several projects such as: Ucam – a blockchain-powered home security camera with 100% data privacyPebble – a decentralized asset tracking device to bring verifiable real-world data to IoTeX DAppsMimo DEX – A cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) with automated liquidity and 5-sec trade finalityMultisender App – Batch-sending IOTX and XRC20 tokens to thousands of recipients in one single actionIoTeX Scout – An alternative block explorer for the IoTeX blockchainIoTube – a cross-chain bridge to transfer tokens/data between IoTeX and other blockchains like EthereumIoTeX Studio IDE – an online IDE for writing, testing, and deploying IoTeX smart contracts and DAppsAnd many more. You can access a full list of IoTeX ecosystem projects on its website.?Who created IoTeX? The IoTeX network is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by a global team of top engineers from companies including Google, Facebook, Google, and Uber. Its founding team includes Raullen Chai, former head of cryptography at Uber and senior software engineer at Google, and Qevan Guo, former product lead at Facebook. It also includes Jing Sun, a former managing partner at Sparkland Capital, a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capital firm, and Xinxin Fan, a senior research scientist at Bosch. Telegram, Discord, YouTube, Reddit, GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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