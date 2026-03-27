The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $320.26 and a one year high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.52.

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About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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