Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Holdings Decreased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 289,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2514 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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